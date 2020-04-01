Mrs. Evette Tinker age 56 of Fort Payne, AL passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020. Graveside services will be held on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at 1:00PM at Walnut Grove Cemetery with Bro. Kent Wilborn officiating. Rainsville Funeral Home, Inc. is directing, www.rainsvillefunerlahome.com.
Survivors
Spouse: Annette Stapler
1 Son: Brooks – Zach
3 Daughters: Faith
Hope – Kelli
Charity – John
6 Grandchildren
1 Sister: Cathy Greenleaf
1 Niece: Michelle Davis
Preceded in Death
Parents: Bill & Anthy Tinker
