Evette Tinker
Mrs. Evette Tinker age 56 of Fort Payne, AL passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020.  Graveside services will be held on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at 1:00PM at Walnut Grove Cemetery with Bro. Kent Wilborn officiating.  Rainsville Funeral Home, Inc. is directing, www.rainsvillefunerlahome.com.

Survivors

Spouse:  Annette Stapler

1 Son:  Brooks – Zach

3 Daughters:  Faith

Hope – Kelli

Charity – John

6 Grandchildren

1 Sister:  Cathy Greenleaf

1 Niece:  Michelle Davis

Preceded in Death

Parents:  Bill & Anthy Tinker

