Carl Wesley Crow
Henagar
Carl Wesley Crow, 78, of Henagar, died Feb. 2, 2023 at DeKalb Regional Medical Center. Graveside service is 3:30 p.m. Feb. 5 in Mountain Home Cemetery. Visitation is 12 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. prior to service at Kerby Funeral Home.
Paul Holcomb
Grove Oak
Paul Holcomb, 85, of Grove Oak, died Feb. 1, 2023. Graveside service is 3:30 p.m. Feb. 5 at Harmony Cemetery in Macedonia. Visitation is 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. prior to service at W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel.
Morris Baugher
Scottsboro
Morris Baugher, 58, of Scottsboro, died Jan. 29, 2023 at Crowne Health Care. A private service will be held at a later date. Rainsville Funeral Home, Inc. entrusted with arrangements.
Katherine Chadwick
Valley Head
Katherine Chadwick, 94, of Valley Head, died Jan. 28, 2023 at Dade Health & Rehab. Graveside service was 12 p.m. Feb. 3 at Head Springs Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Alzheimer’s Association. Burt Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.