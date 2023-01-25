Belva Edna Lee Grimstad
Scottsboro
Belva Edna Lee Grimstad, of Utah, formerly of Scottsboro, died Jan. 19, 2023. Funeral services are 1 p.m. Jan. 25 from the W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel with Rev. William Bennett officiating. Burial to follow in New Canaan Cemetery.
Evelyn Rains Mitchell
Fyffe
Evelyn Rains Mitchell, 88, of Fyffe, died Jan. 22, 2023. Funeral services are 3 p.m. Jan. 25 from the W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel with Rev. Keith Atchley officiating. Burial to follow in Antioch Cemetery.
Woody Guffey
Rainsville
Woody Guffey, 59, of Rainsville, died Jan. 22, 2023 at DeKalb Regional. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Jan. 25 at Sylvania Baptist Church with Rev. David Starling officiating. Burial to follow in Straight Creek Cemetery. Visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to service at the church. Rainsville Funeral Home, Inc. entrusted with arrangements.
Gary Lynn Word
Crosville
Gary Lynn Word, 65, of Crossville, died Jan. 20, 2023 with Shepherds Cove Hospice. Graveside service is at a later date. Geraldine Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.
Christopher Woods Kirk
Powell
Christopher Woods Kirk, 63, of Powell, died Jan. 20, 2023. A celebration of life to be announced at a later date. Rainsville Funeral Home, Inc. entrusted with arrangements.
Lois E. Rupil Horton
Fort Payne
Lois E. Rupil Horton, 90, of Fort Payne, died Jan. 19, 2023. Funeral services were 11 a.m. Jan. 23 at Wilson Funeral Home with burial in Mt. View Memory Gardens. Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory entrusted with arrangements.
Wilma Sue Smith
Rainsville
Wilma Sue Smith, 81, of Rainsville, died Jan. 20, 2023 at her residence. Funeral services were 2 p.m. Jan. 23 from the W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel with burial in Wesley Chapel Cemetery.
Anthony Ray Wigley
Rainsville
Anthony Ray Wigley, 57, of Rainsville, died Jan. 21, 2023. Funeral services were 2 p.m. Jan. 24 at the W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel with Revs. Jamie Holcomb and Frank Bradford officiating. Burial followed in Straight Creek Cemetery.
Gavino Diego Francisco
Fort Payne
Gavino Diego Francisco, 21, of Fort Payne, died Jan. 15, 2023 at Erlanger. Funeral service was 1 p.m. Jan. 24 at Our Lady of the Valley with Rev. Rick Chenault officiating. Burial followed in Glenwood Cemetery. Rainsville Funeral Home, Inc. entrusted with arrangements.