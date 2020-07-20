Jeanette Peek
Ms. Jeanette Peek age 98 of Peek’s Corner Community passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020.   Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at 1PM at Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Chester Shankles officiating. Burial will follow in Mountain View Memory Gardens with Rainsville Funeral Home, Inc. directing, www.rainsvillefunerlahome.com.

Visitation will be Tuesday, July 21th from 10AM-1PM.

Survivors

Son: Hugh Peek and wife Bettye of Peek’s Corner Community

Daughters: Betty Johnson and husband Robert of Peek’s Corner Community, Cynthia Ellis and husband Barry of Geraldine, Alabama

Sister: Wilene Blackmon of Cedartown, Georgia 

Grandchildren: Chris (Christy) Johnson, Nekeshia (Johnny) Clem, Nicholas Peek, Jason Peek, Caitlyn (Colton) Harris

Great-Grandchildren: Camron Ballenger, Madison Peek, Lauren Peek, Kennedy Clem, Jaycee Peek, Aspen Johnson, and Caston Harris

Several Special Nieces and Nephews

Preceded in Death

Parents: Elbert and Ethel Bethune 

Sisters: Letha Mae Simpson, Betty Jean Coalson

Brothers: Carl Bethune, Hoyt Bethune, Jessie Bethune, Dewey Bethune

Nieces: Estell Bell, Melissa Langston

Nephews: Waylon Blackmon, Kenneth Bethune

Daughter-in-law: Elaine Peek

