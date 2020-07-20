Ms. Jeanette Peek age 98 of Peek’s Corner Community passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at 1PM at Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Chester Shankles officiating. Burial will follow in Mountain View Memory Gardens with Rainsville Funeral Home, Inc. directing, www.rainsvillefunerlahome.com.
Visitation will be Tuesday, July 21th from 10AM-1PM.
Survivors
Son: Hugh Peek and wife Bettye of Peek’s Corner Community
Daughters: Betty Johnson and husband Robert of Peek’s Corner Community, Cynthia Ellis and husband Barry of Geraldine, Alabama
Sister: Wilene Blackmon of Cedartown, Georgia
Grandchildren: Chris (Christy) Johnson, Nekeshia (Johnny) Clem, Nicholas Peek, Jason Peek, Caitlyn (Colton) Harris
Great-Grandchildren: Camron Ballenger, Madison Peek, Lauren Peek, Kennedy Clem, Jaycee Peek, Aspen Johnson, and Caston Harris
Several Special Nieces and Nephews
Preceded in Death
Parents: Elbert and Ethel Bethune
Sisters: Letha Mae Simpson, Betty Jean Coalson
Brothers: Carl Bethune, Hoyt Bethune, Jessie Bethune, Dewey Bethune
Nieces: Estell Bell, Melissa Langston
Nephews: Waylon Blackmon, Kenneth Bethune
Daughter-in-law: Elaine Peek