Mrs. Nelda Jones age 82 of Rainsville, AL passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Collinsville Health & Rehab. Funeral service will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 2PM in Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Broadway Cemetery with Rainsville Funeral Home, Inc. directing, www.rainsvillefunerlahome.com.
Visitation will be Thursday, January 23rd from 5PM-7PM & Friday, January 24th from 12PM-2PM.
Survivors
2 Sons: Glenn Wayne Jones of Rainsville, AL
James T. Jones, Jr. and wife Shari of Rainsville, AL
2 Brothers: Wilford Johnson of Rainsville, AL
Charles Johnson of Henagar, AL
3 Grandchildren: Nick Jones of Rainsville, AL
Jon Jones of Rainsville, AL
Avery Jones Cota of Reno, Nevada
2 Great Grandchildren: Jackson Jones of Rainsville, AL
Bennett Jones of Rainsville, AL
Preceded in Death
Husband: James Thomas Jones, Sr.