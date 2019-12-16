Jean Everett Beasley, 86, of Fort Payne, passed away Friday, December 13, 2019. She was born August 6, 1933 in DeKalb County to the late Green B. and Lillah Patton Everett. Jean was a retired teacher from the Fort Payne City School system and a member of First Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Monday at First Baptist Church with Rev. Marshall Henderson, Dr. Pat McFadden, and Dr. Larry Turner officiating with eulogies given by granddaughters, Paige and Meg. The family will receive friends Monday at First Baptist from 12 noon until the 2 p.m. hour of service. Burial will follow in Glenwood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to Homes for Our Troops, First Baptist Church of Fort Payne, or Toys for Tots.
She is survived by her sons Brian Beasley and wife, Deb, and Tim Beasley; granddaughters, Paige Beasley Wetzel and husband, Josh, and Meg Beasley; and great-granddaughters, Harper and Payton Wetzel.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, G.B. Beasley in 2017 and 10 siblings.
Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.