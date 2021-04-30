William “David” Vincent, age 72 of Fort Payne, passed away Friday, April 16, 2021 at his home surrounded by family.
A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, May 2, 2021 at 2 p.m. from the Wilson Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the 2 p.m. hour of service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations-of school supplies to go to local schools and socks for homeless shelters-be dropped off at the funeral home on the day of the service.
David was born on June 1, 1948 in Rainsville to the late Sam & Ollie Vincent. He graduated from Sylvania High School in 1966. He married his high school sweetheart, Angie Little on June 20, 1971. He graduated with a degree in Education from UAB in 1973. He taught History and Special Ed at Henagar, Ider, and Valley Head where he retired. He also managed A1 Hosiery for over 20 years.
David was preceded in death by his parents, Sam & Ollie Vincent; sister, Lula Belle Vincent; and brothers, Jimmy Vincent and Sammy Vincent.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Angie Little Vincent; his 3 children, Kyle Vincent, Tiffanie (Corey) Baker and Kurt (Michelle) Vincent; sisters, Edna Mize, Peggy McElroy and Martha (Gaylon) Dunn; granddaughters, Presley Aaron, Lana Baker, Aubrey Baker, and Allie Baker; brothers-in-law, Ron (Sharon) Little, Pete (Lucy) Little and Buck (Andi) Little; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
David was an amazing husband, father, and poppi. He always showed kindness, compassion and patience to everyone.
“The greatest legacy one can pass on to one’s children and grandchildren is not money or other material things, but rather a legacy of character and faith.” - Billy Graham
Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory of Fort Payne is in charge of arrangements.