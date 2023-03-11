Rev. Danny Bellomy/Section
Rev. Danny Bellomy, 74, of Section, died Mar. 7, 2023 at his residence. Funeral service was 2 p.m. Mar. 10 at Saved by Grace Worship Center (6031 Co. Rd. 19 in Section) with Revs. Anthony Dickerson and Tony Gartman officiating. Burial followed in Cedar Hill Cemetery. Rainsville Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.
Joey Allen Richey/Fort Payne
Joey Allen Richey, 65, of Fort Payne, died Mar. 8, 2023. Funeral service was 12 p.m. Mar. 10 from the W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel with burial following in Glenwood Cemetery.
Cynthia (Cindy or CiCi) Rogers Anderson/Marietta, Georgia
Cynthia (Cindy or CiCi) Rogers Anderson, of Marietta, GA, died Mar. 4, 2023 surrounded by family. Memorial service is 2 p.m. EST Mar. 25 at Crossview Baptist Church (1100 Piedmont Rd in Marietta, GA). Visitation is 1 p.m. EST until time of service at the church. Rainsville Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.
Wanda Louise Martin/Fort Payne
Wanda Louise Martin, 74, of Fort Payne, died Mar. 7, 2023 at her residence. Memorial service will be announced at a later date. Burt Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.