Joy Ann Kean Kelley, age 85 of Fort Payne, passed away on February 17, 2023 at Cherokee Health and Rehab after a long battle with Alzheimer’s. Joy Ann was born in Fort Payne on July 9, 1937 to Reverend C.L. (Bud) and Maxine Green Kean. Joy was the first grandchild born to Dr. William M. Green, wife Leola Brandon Green and Mr. Pearl Kean, wife Lyda Shankles Kean. She was a member of Walnut Grove Baptist Church. After graduating from DeKalb County High School in 1955, she worked as a Bell Telephone operator in the Sawyer Building until she married. She was married to Jerry Daniel Kelley for 57 years until his death in 2014. Together they were loving parents, grandparents and great-grandparents.
A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m., Monday, February 20, 2023 at the Wilson Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Pat McFadden officiating. The family will receive friends on Monday from 3p.m. until the 4p.m. hour of service.
She is survived by her children, Melody Sellers Rodgers (James), Shawna Winters and Duncan Kelley (Misty); 6-grandchildren, Jennifer Chambers (Shawn), Jillian Chambers (Adam), James Hardeman (Tiffany), Breanna Anderson (Levi), Graham Kelley, and Vada Jane Kelley; and 10-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; and brothers, Charles Kean and wife, Ruth, and Danny Kean.
