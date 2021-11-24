Jonathan E. “Avery” Baine, 48, of Rainsville, formerly of Eufaula, Alabama, passed away November 21, 2021. He was born in Enterprise, Alabama to the late Bennie Franklin Baine and Dorothy Carpenter Baine.
Avery was a Safety & Compliance Coordinator for Vulcraft Carrier Corporation and dedicated 25 years to the transportation industry. He was a member of the Alabama Trucking Association and served as a past Chairman of the SMMC Wiregrass Chapter. Throughout his career, Avery held many accomplishments, his proudest being awarded Safety Professional of the Year in 2019.
Avery also volunteered many hours with the Eufaula Pee Wee Athletic Association, serving as a former president, coach, and athletic director. Avery was a loving man and touched the lives of all those who knew him. He was affectionally known as Opa by his granddaughters. Avery had a strong love for faith, family, friends, and football (ROLL TIDE).
He is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Mindy Baine; children Yhonna Sparks (Kyle), Sierra Baine (Austin White), and Ricky Baine; brother Jeff Baine (Karen Gautney); and grandchildren Kenleigh Sparks, Madi Sparks, and Maya White.
A funeral mass will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, December 3, 2021, at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Eufaula, AL with Father David Shoemaker officiating. There will be a reception to follow at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent in his honor to Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Eufaula.
Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory of Fort Payne is in charge of arrangements.