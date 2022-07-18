Daniel Rabinowitz was born August 29, 1945 in Allentown, Pennsylvania to Marvin and Shirley Rodale Rabinowitz. He was educated in the public school system in Allentown, PA, Long Beach, NY, Teaneck, NJ and in 12th grade attended Croyden Hall Academy in Atlantic Highlands, NJ where he graduated first in his class in 1963. He received a letter from his congressman and a Naval ROTC Scholarship. As a recipient of the scholarship, he had the choice of 51 Universities, however, he chose Ole Miss because the girls were pretty there.
After graduating, from Ole Miss with a Bachelors in Business Administration in 1967, he entered the Navy as a Ensign. He served as a supply officer for two years aboard USS CAMBRIA (APA-36) serving in the sixth fleet and was transferred to Naval Air Station, Memphis as the Assistant Navy Exchange Officer and separated from the Navy as a Lieutenant.
He later joined the Alabama Army National Guard in 1977, transferred to the Army Reserves in 1993 and retired in 2005 at the rank of Major.
After exiting the Navy, Daniel returned to Ole Miss to pursue his Masters of Business Administration. Upon receiving his MBA in 1971, he began working for Haskins & Sells, Certified Public Accountants in the Memphis office as an auditor. He passed the CPA exam in 1972.
In 1973, Daniel left public accounting to become the CFO of Mary Holmes College, West Point, MS. It was here that he first taught an accounting class for free and discovered his love of teaching. He resigned from Mary Holmes College and entered the Doctor of Business Administration program at Mississippi State University. He taught six hours per semester in Accounting and Finance as a teaching assistant. He completed all requirements for the DBA except dissertation and began his teaching career.
In 1976, Daniel became a professor of Accounting and Finance at Troy State University in Alabama. He taught nine years during 1976 through 1985. He then began employment with The Record Shop as the Director of Finance and later worked for Pastel, Inc. in Albertville, AL.
He then accepted a teaching position with Alabama A&M in Huntsville, AL where he served as a professor of Accounting and Finance from 1987 through 2002. He officially retired in 1999, however he continued teaching part time through 2002.
In 2001, Daniel moved to the quiet community of Fort Payne, Al. One of his favorite hobbies was swimming laps which brought him one of the greatest joys of his life. In November, 2003, He met Joyce Bailey Keef in the pool at Fitness First in Fort Payne, Al. Three months later they married on Valentine’s Day, 2004.
Upon marrying Joyce, he inherited a family of two married children, Windy Keef (Les) Schrimsher of Madison, AL and William (Erin) Keef of Fort Payne, AL along with four grandchildren, Alexandra and Will Posey of Madison, AL and Emmalee and Luke Keef of Fort Payne, AL. Nine years later, he was blessed with a fifth grandchild, Maggie Rose Schrimsher of Madison, AL. More recently, he and Joyce welcome a puppy named Golda (Meir) Rabinowitz to the family.
Daniel is also survived by his brother Alan (Donna) Rabinowitz of Plantation, FL and a stepbrother Larry (Francesca) Weltman of Sharron, CT.
He was a member of the Jewish Faith until his death.
In Lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the DeKalb County Children’s Advocacy Center, PO Box 680173, Fort Payne, AL 35968.
Private services will be held at a later time.
Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.