Ronald Timothy Wheat, age 72, of Mentone, Alabama, passed away on January 7, 2023. He was born April 1, 1950 in Columbus, Mississippi to Verlie and Bernice Wheat.
Mr. Wheat attended New Hope High School while also serving as a school bus driver during his senior year. He was a straight A student, earning many honors. He spent his summers in Mentone working with his uncle Dave Blalock learning the carpentry trade. Upon graduation, he enlisted in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War, where he served on the USS Saratoga for 8 years. He was stationed in Jacksonville, Florida as well as Meridan, Mississippi and Norfolk Virginia. He was honorably discharged on November 30, 1977 having earned the Good Conduct Award, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Navy Unit Commendation, & Meritorious Unit Commendation.
After completing his service in the US Navy, Mr. Wheat moved to Mentone where he continued to expand his experience in the military by joining the National Guard Reserve. He attended Northeast Community College studying accounting along with forestry before returning to the carpentry trade. He worked his remaining adult life mastering the art of carpentry. In addition, he worked as a mail carrier on Saturdays in the Mentone area for many years.
Mr. Wheat was an avid fisherman. If he didn’t have a hammer in his hand, you could find him with his fishing buddy, Ralph Flynn on a nearby lake or river. Oh, and the fishing stories he could tell! But first and foremost, he loved spending time with his wife, sons, and grandkids. He was kind to all he came in contact with and was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need.
He is survived by:
Wife: Kathy Blalock Wheat
Mother: Bernice Bishop Wheat
Brother: Joe Wheat
Children: Shaun (Sally) Wheat and Greg (Nikki) Wheat
Grandchildren: Allen (Erin) Wheat, Timdavid (Jodi) Wheat, Patrick Coots, and Emily Wheat
Great-Grandchildren: Everly Wheat
Preceded in death by:
Father: Verlie Wheat
Pallbearers: Allen Wheat, Timdavid Wheat, Patrick Coots, Ladon Willingham, David Hilliard, Matt Hilliard, Heath Blalock, and Joseph Lee
The family is accepting flowers
The funeral will be 2 p.m. on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Burt Chapel-Valley Head with Rev. Brian Harris officiating. Burial will follow service in Bankhead Cemetery in Mentone, AL with Military Honors. The family is accepting visitors 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, January 10 at the chapel.