Berchunease “Berch” Ethel McCurdy, 90, of Fort Payne, passed away Wednesday, March 17, 2021.
She was born September 23, 1930 in Virginia to the late Luke and Thelma Harrison Richey. Mrs. McCurdy was an avid collector of antiques, especially glass. She enjoyed yardwork and loved children.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Wilson Funeral Home with burial following in Glenwood Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Saturday from 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. hour of service.
She is survived by her children, Robert Lynn McCurdy, Linda Gilbert, Anita Edwards, and Erskin, Jr. “Erk” McCurdy; brother, Bobby Richey; grandchildren, Bob Conan McCurdy, Anna Lynn McCurdy, Brandi Townsend, Jamie Davis, J.B. Edwards, and Mac Edwards; and great-grandchildren, Marlee and Savanna Townsend, Luke Edwards, and Christopher, Tyler and Victoria Davis.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Erskin “Poss” McCurdy and son, John “Bee” McCurdy.
Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory of Fort Payne is in charge of arrangements.