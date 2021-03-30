Evelyn Marie Rector Bell, age 81 of Fort Payne, passed away March 27, 2021.
Mrs. Bell was born on June 27, 1939 in DeKalb County to the late Roy & Eunice Bobo Rector. She graduated from DeKalb County High School class of 1958 and retired from C.S. Bell Hosiery.
A private memorial service will held at a later date.
She is survived by her children, Tim (Tina) Rector, Rex Bell and Donna (David) Hilliard; brother, Tommy Morgan; grandchildren, Amber (Dillon) Parker, Emily Hilliard and Dedra (Michael) Robison; and great-grandchildren, Mitt Robison, Addie Robison, Eli Robison, Koralynn Parker, Layklyn Parker, and David Colt Parker.
Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory of Fort Payne is in charge of arrangements.