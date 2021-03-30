Evelyn Marie Rector Bell
Buy Now

Evelyn Marie Rector Bell, age 81 of Fort Payne, passed away March 27, 2021.

Mrs. Bell was born on June 27, 1939 in DeKalb County to the late Roy & Eunice Bobo Rector. She graduated from DeKalb County High School class of 1958 and retired from C.S. Bell Hosiery.

A private memorial service will held at a later date.

She is survived by her children, Tim (Tina) Rector, Rex Bell and Donna (David) Hilliard; brother, Tommy Morgan; grandchildren, Amber (Dillon) Parker, Emily Hilliard and Dedra (Michael) Robison; and great-grandchildren, Mitt Robison, Addie Robison, Eli Robison, Koralynn Parker, Layklyn Parker, and David Colt Parker.

Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory of Fort Payne is in charge of arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Evelyn Bell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.