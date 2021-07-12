Helen Caruso

Mrs. Helen Caruso age 91 formerly of Fyffe, Alabama passed away on Sunday, July 11, 2021 at Asheville, North Carolina. 

Grave side services will be held on Friday, July 16, 2021 at 11AM at Mountain View Memory Gardens with Reverend Bart Bowlin officiating. Rainsville Funeral Home, Inc. directing, www.rainsvillefuneralhome.com.

Survivors

Sons: Cary Caruso and wife Sue of Durham, NC

Mike Caruso and wife Barbara Cole of Gainesville, GA

Daughters: Becky Gillis and husband Dan of Birmingham, AL

Beth Jenkins and husband Oscar of Asheville, NC

Brother: Dr. William C. Gibson and wife Marilyn of Fort Payne, AL

8 Grandchildren

Preceded in Death

Husband: Dr. Homer Caruso

Son: Joseph Caruso

Parents: Hilmon & Martha Gibson

Brothers: Carman Gibson & John Gibson

Sister: Edith Parr

Mrs. Caruso’s hobbies included gardening, raising cattle and chickens, volunteering at her church and with the Red Cross. 

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Robertson’s Chapel United Methodist Church or to the Upper Sand Mountain parish.