Mrs. Helen Caruso age 91 formerly of Fyffe, Alabama passed away on Sunday, July 11, 2021 at Asheville, North Carolina.
Grave side services will be held on Friday, July 16, 2021 at 11AM at Mountain View Memory Gardens with Reverend Bart Bowlin officiating. Rainsville Funeral Home, Inc. directing, www.rainsvillefuneralhome.com.
Survivors
Sons: Cary Caruso and wife Sue of Durham, NC
Mike Caruso and wife Barbara Cole of Gainesville, GA
Daughters: Becky Gillis and husband Dan of Birmingham, AL
Beth Jenkins and husband Oscar of Asheville, NC
Brother: Dr. William C. Gibson and wife Marilyn of Fort Payne, AL
8 Grandchildren
Preceded in Death
Husband: Dr. Homer Caruso
Son: Joseph Caruso
Parents: Hilmon & Martha Gibson
Brothers: Carman Gibson & John Gibson
Sister: Edith Parr
Mrs. Caruso’s hobbies included gardening, raising cattle and chickens, volunteering at her church and with the Red Cross.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Robertson’s Chapel United Methodist Church or to the Upper Sand Mountain parish.