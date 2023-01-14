Wesley Griffith Columbus, Mississippi

Wesley Griffith said goodbye to daily needle pokes, his glucometer, and carb-counting on January 7, 2023. We hope he was greeted by his father, brother, and sister with Chess pie, cheap beer, and Chili Cheese Fritos. A funeral service will be held on January 14, 2023 at 1:00pm at St. Joseph’s Church in Mentone, AL.
Wesley was born on November 17, 1958 in Columbus, MS. He was the second of three children born to Jean and Joe Wesley Griffith, Sr. He graduated from Mississippi State University in 1980 with a BS in Petroleum Engineering.
Together with his college sweetheart, Kat (Howell), they created enough children to sustain a rec league basketball team. Their “team” includes Tripp Griffith (Katie), Quincey Griffith Rhoades (Blake), Collie Griffith (Natalie), Livvy Griffith Kelly (James), and Chloe Griffith (Trey). He instilled in his family a love of silly and often repeated jokes, impromptu performances, and personifying the family pets.
He will be remembered for his creative poetry, his love of a ringing cowbell, his giant bonfires, and his sense of humor. He was a reckless creator of hot sauce and home brewed beer. He was a swim club president, soccer coach, high school sports announcer, and the guy wearing khaki shorts in 32° weather. He proudly served on the Mentone Water Board and Mentone City Council for over 20 years. He was an acolyte and chalice bearer at St. Joseph’s Episcopal Church where he regularly volunteered at the food bank and also served as Junior Warden and Treasurer.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the American Diabetes Association, St. Joseph’s Church Sacred Garden, or St. Joseph’s Church Food Bank.
He is survived by his wife, Kat Griffith, his mother, Jean Griffith, his five children, and his six grandchildren — Emmaline and Ara Rhoades, Wesley and Nathan Griffith, and Katherine and Cooper Kelly.
