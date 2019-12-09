Mr. Charles W. Hammonds, age 92, of Valley Head, AL, passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Erlanger Medical Center.
Funeral: 1:00 PM on Wednesday 12-11-19 at Burt Chapel-Valley Head
Visitation: 10:00 AM-1:00 PM on Wednesday 12-11-19 at Burt Chapel-Valley Head
Burial: Valley Head Cemetery
Officiating: Rev. Darrell Haney
Survivors:
Children: Tony Hammonds, Pam Burge (Bucky), Tim Hammonds & Amy Kirby (John)
7 Grandchildren & 5 Great-Grandchildren
Sisters: Nadine Shipp & Kathleen Purcell
Son-in-law: Bobby Owens
Preceded in death by:
Wife: Mary Louise Hammonds
Daughter: Debra Hammonds Owens
Pallbearers: Ben Kirby, Riley Hammonds, Heath Burge, Alan Hammonds, David Hammonds, Richard Ellis, Lotha Kilgore & Donnie Wagner.
In lieu of flowers the Family requests memorials be made to Valley Head Baptist Church, P.O. Box 97, Valley Head, AL 35989
Burt Funeral Home in charge of arrangements