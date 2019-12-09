Charles W. Hammonds
Mr. Charles W. Hammonds, age 92, of Valley Head, AL, passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Erlanger Medical Center.

Funeral: 1:00 PM on Wednesday 12-11-19 at Burt Chapel-Valley Head

Visitation: 10:00 AM-1:00 PM on Wednesday 12-11-19 at Burt Chapel-Valley Head  

Burial: Valley Head Cemetery

Officiating: Rev. Darrell Haney

Survivors:

Children: Tony Hammonds, Pam Burge (Bucky), Tim Hammonds & Amy Kirby (John)

7 Grandchildren & 5 Great-Grandchildren

Sisters: Nadine Shipp & Kathleen Purcell

Son-in-law: Bobby Owens

Preceded in death by:

Wife: Mary Louise Hammonds

Daughter: Debra Hammonds Owens

Pallbearers: Ben Kirby, Riley Hammonds, Heath Burge, Alan Hammonds, David Hammonds, Richard Ellis, Lotha Kilgore & Donnie Wagner.

In lieu of flowers the Family requests memorials be made to Valley Head Baptist Church, P.O. Box 97, Valley Head, AL 35989

Burt Funeral Home in charge of arrangements                               

To plant a tree in memory of Charles Hammonds as a living tribute