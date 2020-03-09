Mrs. Marlene W. Dahl, age 85, of Fort Payne, AL, passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020 at Collinsville Health & Rehab.
Funeral: 6:00 PM on Tuesday 3-10-20 at Burt Chapel-Fort Payne
Visitation: Tuesday 3-10-20 from 4:00 PM-6:00 PM at Burt Chapel-Fort Payne
Burial: Jennings Cemetery (Huskey’s Chapel)
Officiating: Dr. Pat McFadden
Mrs. Dahl was born in Fort Payne, AL on May 22, 1934 to Silas Womack & Leona Stephens Womack. She graduated from DeKalb County High School and the earned an Associate’s Degree from Snead State. She started her career at State National Bank which transitioned to Central Bank which we know as BBVA Compass Bank today with 40 plus years of service. Marlene sang in a gospel group called The Melody Girls from 1950-1954. She was a member of the De So Toe Squares square dancing club and the Baracca Sunday School Class at First Baptist Church in Fort Payne.
Survivors:
Children: Joe Dahl (Cheri)-Anchorage, AK & Julie Dahl-Fort Payne, AL
Grandchildren: Chris Dahl (Alina)-Philadelphia, PA, Parker Dahl (Elena)-Seattle, WA, Darien Dahl-Anchorage, AK, Kara Lawler (Shaun)-Minot, ND, Devin Mann-Fort Payne, AL & Jared Mann-Fort Payne, AL
Great-Grandchildren: Victor Dahl, Nicole Dahl, Sterling Lawler & Daxen Mann
The Family is accepting flowers
