Arthur Alexander “Butch” Layne, age 71 of Fort Payne, went to be with the Lord on June 16, 2022. Butch was born August 1951 to Bonnie Rowen and Minnie Owen Layne in Sewanee, TN.
Butch enjoyed flying, working outdoors and serving in the community. He was active in church as well as with numerous community activities.
Funeral services will be 4p.m., Sunday, June 19, 2022 at the Wilson Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. John Keefe and Rev. Charles Martin officiating. Burial will follow in the Glenwood Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Sunday from 1pm until the 4pm hour of service.
Butch is survived by his wife of 51 years, Linda Keef Layne; daughter, Misty Michelle Layne; son, Brandon Scott Layne; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Bobbie and Chester Shankles; sister-in-law, Mildred Duncan; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, George Steele.
Wilson Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.