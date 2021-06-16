Vickie Anderson Waldrop, 64, of Fort Payne, passed away Monday, June 14, 2021.
She was born December 5, 1956 to the late Asa and Lorene Anderson.
She attended elementary school at Fischer and later graduated from Fort Payne High School in 1974 where she was voted Who’s Who’s Quietest.
She worked for many years at Ladd Engineering where she met and fell in love with Nelson, her husband of 44 years. She then worked for Heritage Wire Harness until May of this year. Vickie loved her family.
Her children and grandchildren who called her Nana were her world and she could be found supporting them from beauty pageants to ballfields. She was also a faithful member of Clark Avenue Holiness Church.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Wilson Funeral Home with Rev. Jack Lynch and Bro. Tony Bolton officiating.
Burial will follow in Fischer Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 4 until 8 p.m. and Thursday from 1 p.m. until the 2 p.m. hour of service.
She is survived by her children April Evans (David), Jonathan Waldrop (Leah), Daniel Waldrop (Lindsey), Anna Harding (Justin), and Amy King; grandchildren Megan Johnson (Hunter), Allie Williams (Hayden), Elisabeth Womack (Randy), Dylan Evans, Maddie, Jon William, Parker, and Macy Waldrop, Ashton, Jonah, and Palmer Waldrop, Emma, Nora, Olivia, Josie, and Naomi Harding, and Cooper and Sadie King; and great-grandchildren Everleigh and Savvy Johnson, Liam, Layton, and Lizzie Kate Williams, and Ryder Womack; brothers, Gerald, Roger, and Lester Anderson.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Nelson in 2020, her parents and brothers Gleason and Bobby.
Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory of Fort Payne is in charge of arrangements.