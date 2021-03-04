Ann Maxie Everett, 81, passed away on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at her home in Scottsboro.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Mountain View Memory Gardens.
Ann was born on December 4, 1939, in Harlan County, Kentucky, and her childhood roots were tied to the Kentucky coal mining area. She received a strong ethic from her parents, Chester and Marie Maxie, who impressed upon their three daughters the importance of education.
Ann graduated from Bell County High School in 1957 and attended the following colleges: Georgetown, Moorehead, University of Kentucky, and Lincoln Memorial University. She received a master’s degree from Auburn University.
Ann was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, and a dedicated educator. She established the theater at Northeast Alabama Community College, which influenced the lives of countless people in the community. She was a member of Randall’s Chapel United Methodist Church and was involved in numerous other community organizations.
Ann was preceded in death by her husband, Horace McWhorter Everett, Jr. She is survived by daughter, Kimberly Jo Everett (Kip Cole), and son, Alan (Julia) Everett, older sister Rosemary Weddington, and twin sister Joan (Jay) Johnston.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or the Northeast Alabama Community College Foundation.
Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory of Fort Payne is in charge of arrangements.