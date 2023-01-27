Mr. Bobby W. “Moose” McKeehan, age 70, of Fort Payne, Alabama, passed away on Thursday, January 26, 2023 at his residence. He was born in Fort Payne, Alabama on February 12, 1952.
Bobby graduated from Fort Payne High School and worked in the hosiery industry for V. I. Prewett & Son hosiery mills for 35 years. He enjoyed hunting and the camaraderie that came with it. He was a big supporter of Sylvania High School sports whether it was sitting in the stands or pulling chains on the football field.
He is survived by:
Children: Toby McKeehan, Marzee McKeehan, & Scott McKeehan
Grandchildren: Jon Alan Burt (Heather), Austin Burt (Lindsey), Sage McKeehan, Violet McKeehan, Roman McKeehan, & Noah McKeehan
Great-Grandchildren: Izabella Grayce Burt
Brothers: Jimmy McKeehan (Ethelyn), Steve McKeehan (Beth), & Clay Fugatt (Teresa)
Several Nieces & Nephews
Preceded in death by:
Parents: Leroy & Eloise McKeehan
Special Friend: Martha McKeehan
Siblings: Earl McKeehan & Margaret Dawson
Pallbearers: Roman McKeehan, Noah McKeehan, Jon Alan Burt, Brian Eberhart, Chase Poff, Caleb Stiefel, Jimmy Bassett, Troy Fugatt, & Austin Burt
Honorary Pallbearers: Ben Johnson, Bobby Cole, Tommy Hicks, Denny “Chi Chi” Oliver, & Mike Ganje
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital (stjude.org) or mail to St. Jude’s Children’s Research (501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105)
Funeral is 2:00 PM Sunday, January 29, 2023 at Burt Chapel in Fort Payne with Rev. John Keefe officiating.
Burial will follow in Glenwood Cemetery in Fort Payne.
Visitation is 4:00 PM-8:00 PM Saturday, January 28, 2023 and 12:00 PM-2:00 PM Sunday, January 29, 2023 at Burt Chapel in Fort Payne.