Henry Lewis Barnett, Jr., age 74 of the Dogtown Community, passed away on Friday, June 4, 2021 at his residence.
He was born on October 4, 1946 to the late Henry, Sr. & Willie Phillips Barnett in Jasper, Alabama.
Mr. Barnett is a veteran of the Vietnam War, where he received several medals, including the Vietnam Service Medal with two Bronze Stars. After serving our country, he was an Educator at Lincoln County High School in Georgia where he taught Art. He loved pottery.He was a member of Ruhama Baptist Church where he sang in the choir and volunteered with the DeKalb County Released Time Program.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at the Ruhama Baptist Church with military honors.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 1 p.m. until the 2 p.m. hour of service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to the Ruhama Baptist Church.
Mr. Barnett is survived by his wife of 30 years, Audrey Hardy Barnett; son, Henry Lewis Barnett, III; 6 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Eric Barnett; and an infant half-brother Barnett.
Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory of Fort Payne is in charge of arrangements.