William Roy Bullock, Jr., age 92 of the Dogtown Community, passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. He was born on December 13, 1927 to the late William & Annie Lowery Bullock, Sr. in Fredericksburg, Virginia. He retired from the Hooksett School System in New Hampshire as the Maintenance Supervisor, was a member of Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church and an avid gardener. He served our country in the United States Navy.
Mr. Bullock is survived by his children, Cheryl Brown & Fred Taylor, Tracey & Robert Lachar, and John Bullock; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Marion Bullock; daughter, Deborah Waldo; and parents.
There will be no services at this time.
Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory of Fort Payne is in charge of arrangements.