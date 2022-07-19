Mrs. Myra Paulette Johnston age 74 of Rainsville passed away on Monday, July 18, 2022 at Huntsville Hospital.
Funeral service will be held on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at 12:00PM in Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. David Doss and Bro. Jeff Mann officiating. Burial will follow in Kirk Memorial Gardens.
Rainsville Funeral Home, Inc. directing, www.rainsvillefuneralhome.com.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 20th from 5PM until 8PM and
Thursday, July 21st from 10AM until 12PM.
Survivors
Son: Davy Willingham (Pam) of Rainsville
Grandchildren: Courtney Willingham of Valley Head
Chase Willingham of Rainsville
Ava Willingham of Rainsville
Ali Cates (Tyler) of Blountsville, Al
Great Grandchild: Jackson Fee of Blountsville, Al
Sister: Janice Martin Babb (Earnest) of Birmingham
Preceded in death by
First Husband: Jerry Willingham
Second Husband: Dennis Johnston
Parents: Carl & Lorene Martin
Brother: Don Martin