Myra Paulette Johnston

Mrs. Myra Paulette Johnston age 74 of Rainsville passed away on Monday, July 18, 2022 at Huntsville Hospital.

Funeral service will be held on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at 12:00PM in Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. David Doss and Bro. Jeff Mann officiating. Burial will follow in Kirk Memorial Gardens.

Rainsville Funeral Home, Inc. directing, www.rainsvillefuneralhome.com.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 20th from 5PM until 8PM and

Thursday, July 21st from 10AM until 12PM.

Survivors

Son: Davy Willingham (Pam) of Rainsville

Grandchildren: Courtney Willingham of Valley Head

Chase Willingham of Rainsville

Ava Willingham of Rainsville

Ali Cates (Tyler) of Blountsville, Al

Great Grandchild: Jackson Fee of Blountsville, Al

Sister: Janice Martin Babb (Earnest) of Birmingham

Preceded in death by

First Husband: Jerry Willingham

Second Husband: Dennis Johnston

Parents: Carl & Lorene Martin

Brother: Don Martin

