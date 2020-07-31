Juliette Westbrook Burleson
Buy Now

Juliette Westbrook Burleson age 73 of Rainsville, Alabama passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 1st, 2020 at 12:00 PM at Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Kevin McCreless and Bro. Lance Cole officiating. Rainsville Funeral Home, Inc. directing, www.rainsvillefuneralhome.com.

Visitation will be Saturday, August 1st, 2020 from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM.

Survivors

Husband of 50+ Years: Roger Burleson of Rainsville, Alabama

Grandson: Nathan Lane Burleson of Rainsville, Alabama

Special Friend: Nancy Wright Bishop of Blake Community

Mother of Grandchild: Susie Tillman of Cartersville, Alabama

Chosen Granddaughter: “Nae Nae” Renee Wright of Blake Community

Nephews: Corey Burleson of Albemarle, North Carolina, and Dale Burleson of Albemarle, North Carolina

Preceded in Death

Son: Lane Burleson

Parents: Wiley and Ola Westbrook

To plant a tree in memory of Juliette Burleson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.