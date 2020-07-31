Juliette Westbrook Burleson age 73 of Rainsville, Alabama passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 1st, 2020 at 12:00 PM at Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Kevin McCreless and Bro. Lance Cole officiating. Rainsville Funeral Home, Inc. directing, www.rainsvillefuneralhome.com.
Visitation will be Saturday, August 1st, 2020 from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM.
Survivors
Husband of 50+ Years: Roger Burleson of Rainsville, Alabama
Grandson: Nathan Lane Burleson of Rainsville, Alabama
Special Friend: Nancy Wright Bishop of Blake Community
Mother of Grandchild: Susie Tillman of Cartersville, Alabama
Chosen Granddaughter: “Nae Nae” Renee Wright of Blake Community
Nephews: Corey Burleson of Albemarle, North Carolina, and Dale Burleson of Albemarle, North Carolina
Preceded in Death
Son: Lane Burleson
Parents: Wiley and Ola Westbrook