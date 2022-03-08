Richard Clarence Robbins, age 65, of Fort Payne, passed away March 5, 2022 at Gadsden Regional Medical Center. Mr. Robbins was born in Mobile, Alabama on March 19, 1956 to the late Houston Malcolm and Joann Alice Harrison Robbins. He was owner of Robbins Flooring and a member of the Word of Life Ministry in Fort Payne.
Mr. Robbins was a devoted single father who loved his children unconditionally. He was free spirited, loved life, and loved other people. Expecting nothing in return, he would give his last dime to assist those in need. Always sharing his love for God, he continually shared his beliefs with others and was at his happiest when able to bring people closer to the Lord. He loved having a good time and was a great guitar and bass player. Most of all, he was a wonderful soul who will be missed and loved by all who knew him.
Memorial services will be 2:00pm Saturday, March 12th, at the Word of Life Ministry with Rev. Marlon Williamson officiating.
Mr. Robbins is survived by his children, Jahna Cranford (Mikey), Derick Robbins (Tiffany), Jason Billingsley, Kirsti Smith, and Chelbi Herrera; sisters, Gayle Robbins, Linda Robbins, and Amanda Robbins; grandchildren, Faith, Beau and Jailee Billingsley, Austen Freeman, Jahden Cranford, Chloe Williams, and Aurora and Leonette Robbins; and great-grandchild, Gray Freeman.
He was preceded in death by his sons, Jeremy Robbins and Houston Teal Robbins.
The family would like to share a special thanks to the Emergency Room and MICU staff at Gadsden Regional Medical Center.
Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory are in charge of arrangements.