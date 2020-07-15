Hoyt McGullion, of Sylvania, died on July 14, 2020 at the age of 82 from complications due to dementia.
A private, family service will be held graveside (due to virus considerations) on Thursday, July 16, at Mountain View Memory Gardens. Rev. Bryan Harris will officiate.
Hoyt is survived by his wife, Sandra Wilks; his children, Lane, Dirk and Jay McGullion; 7 grandchildren, Kayla, Cassidy, Austin, Paige, John Mark, Jack, and Gavin. He is preceded in death by his parents, James and Pauline McGullion, brother James, and sisters Opal and Clovis.
So many people look for purpose and success in life. What does that look like? If you ask a hundred people, you will get a hundred different answers. Consider the life of Hoyt McGullion and you will have a good example.
Hoyt’s success story started in high school. He made his presence known on the football field, where his small stature did not keep him from being one of the best. His running abilities and lightning speed became the stuff of legend throughout the years. He earned the nickname “Dynamite” because he was small but explosive. He and his teammates put together one of the best teams in Sylvania High School History.
Hoyt was Mr. Sylvania 1956. Known for his good looks and charm he was able to gain the attention of the 1961 homecoming queen and Sylvania Valedictorian, Sandra Wilks. It was a match put together by God to create a family that Hoyt led and taught to always put God first in life and to always love and put others before yourself.
Hoyt and Sandra were blessed with three boys – Lane, Dirk and Jay. They patiently raised the energetic boys as they tried to tear the house down daily. All three will confidently say that they have learned everything they know about being a man from Hoyt. 7 grandchildren resulted from their marriages and further enriched Hoyt and Sandra’s lives
Hoyt was well known for his incredible work ethic. His boys saw from an early age that hard work was very important and even as he aged very few men could keep up with him. He was small in stature but worked like a man that was ten feet tall. He had a heart so big for others that he earned the respect of everyone that knew him. As a result of this can-do spirit, the newly incorporated community of Sylvania voted him as their first mayor.
Hoyt was always kind-hearted. He greeted everyone with love and an inner spirit free from condemnation or judgment. He was always willing to give and to serve others.
Hoyt loved his Savior. His faith was quiet, but steady. Hoyt served as a deacon and a church treasurer for 40 years because everyone who knew him knew he carried great wisdom and an integrity that is rarely found. He was always there for his family, his friends, his church and his community willing to put others first without a thought of any inconvenience for himself. Yes, God made him small in stature but put a great, large-hearted, strong and wise man in a small package. He was an incredible example of what a man, a husband, a father, a grandfather, and a friend should be. There are few men in this world like Hoyt McGullion. He was one of a kind and will be sorely missed by all who had the honor of knowing him.