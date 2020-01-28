Dr. Richard M. Ferguson, Jr., 94, of Fort Payne, passed away Monday, January 27, 2020. He was born June 22, 1925 in Attalla, Alabama to the late Richard Monroe Ferguson, Sr. and Verna Rhodes Ferguson. He was a 1943 graduate of Etowah High School. Dr. Ferguson was a veteran of the United States Army Air Corp serving in World War II. He was a member of the 8th Air Force Society and the 96 Bomb Group. He was actively involved in the Fort Payne Community through the years where he was a member of First Baptist Church, the Lions Club, VFW, Boy Scout Troop 63, where he served as Scoutmaster, Quarterback Club and Band Booster among other interests.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Friday at Wilson Funeral Home with Rev. Tim Evans officiating and eulogies given by Lotha Kilgore, Richard Ferguson and Kristy Parker. Burial will follow in Glenwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday from 12 noon until the 2 p.m. hour of service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Lions Club or the Boy Scouts of America.
He is survived by his children Richard L. Ferguson, Sr. and wife, Teresa; Patricia Mitchell and husband, Curtis; daughter-in-law, Deborah Ferguson; grandchildren, Kristy, Lee, David, Curtis, Jr., and Lance; great-grandchildren, Max, Kate, Ethan, Tiger, Noah, and Moritz.
He was preceded in death by his son, Ronald M. Ferguson; sisters, Maureen Gill and Mary Phillips.
Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory of Fort Payne is in charge of arrangements.