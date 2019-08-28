Billie Sue Wade Harper, age 86 of Valley Head, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 24, 2019.
She is preceded in death by her parents John Thomas and Minnie Jacoups Wade, four sisters (Josephine Wade, Evelyn Brown, Johnnie Ruth Tucker, Ida Hawkins), brother Charles Wade, her twin sister Bobbie Jean Wade Broyles, grandson Gabriel Harper, son David Harper, and her husband of 63 years Floyd R. Harper.
Billie was a woman of many talents, as a baker she made countless wedding and special occasion cakes for many years. She also worked alongside her sister Bobbie at the Valley Head lunchroom and the kitchen at Camp Skyline. She was an avid gardener and a member of local garden clubs. She loved quilting and spending time with the Stitch-R-2 quilting club.
She leaves behind her sons: Michael, Wade and Mark Harper, daughters: Rebecca Barrier and Heather Jackson. Along with 9 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be Wednesday, August 28, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. at W.T. Wilson in Rainsville, Alabama. Funeral will be Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 2 p.m. Entombment to follow at Mt. Home Cemetery.