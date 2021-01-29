Lora Nell Womack, 90, of Fort Payne, passed away Thursday, January 28, 2021. She was born January 29, 1930 in Fort Payne, Alabama to the late Frank Smith Thacker and Clara Sharp Thacker.
Mrs. Womack was known for her beautiful smile that she offered to all people. She attended the Church of God of Prophecy.
Funeral services will be 4 p.m. Sunday at Wilson Funeral Home with Sister Anzella Abernathy officiating. Burial will follow in Glenwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends Sunday from 3 p.m. until the 4 p.m. hour of service.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Susan and Larry O’Dell; brother, Ed Thacker and wife, Margaret; grandchildren, Michael O’Dell and wife, Tricia, Mary O. Smith and husband, Brian, Brian Womack and wife, Miranda, and Jenny Womack; and 10 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Roland Womack; son, Rudy Womack; and siblings, Bob Thacker, Floyd Abbott, Frank Thacker, Willie Abbott Gilmore, Lucille Yancey, Flossie Parker, and Flora Belle Thacker.
Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory of Fort Payne is in charge of arrangements.