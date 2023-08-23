Death notices

Fredrick Leroy Krogh
Albertville
Fredrick Leroy Krogh, 69, of Albertville, died Thursday, August 17, 2023. Memorial services were held Monday, August 21, 2023 at W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel with Bro. Jerry Otinger officiating. Arrangements were entrusted to W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel.
Willodean Pope Snyder
Dawson
Willodean Pope Snyder, 92, of Dawson, died Friday, August 19, 2023. Funeral services were Sunday, August 20, 2023 at W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel with burial in Beulah Cemetery. Arrangements were entrusted to W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel.
Susan Samples Jones
Browntown
Susan Samples Jones, 58, of Browntown, died Tuesday, August 15, 2023. A memorial visitation was held Sunday, August 20, 2023 at W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel. The family will have a private burial at a later date. Arrangements were entrusted to W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel.
Michael John Schwieterman
Guntersville
Michael John Schwieterman, 79, of Guntersville, died Tuesday, August 15, 2023. Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 26, 2023 at the First Baptist Church of Guntersville. Arrangements were entrusted to W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel.
Harold Allen Marsh II
Fort Payne
Harold Allen Marsh II, 60, of Fort Payne, died Sunday, August 13, 2023. Funeral services were held Tuesday, August 20, 2023 at Freedom Point Church of God with cremation following. Pastor T.J. Oakley officiated. Arrangements were entrusted to W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel.
Tony Wayne Brogdon
Dutton
Tony Wayne Brogdon, 76, of Dutton (formerly of Rainsville), died Saturday, August 19, 2023 at Highlands Health and Rehab. Funeral service was held on Tuesday, August 22, 2023 in Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Shannon Brewster officiating and burial following Burnt Church Cemetery. Rainsville Funeral Home directed.
Jimmy J. Carson
Dutton
Rev. Jimmy J. Carson, 80, of Dutton, died Thursday, August 17, 2023 at his residence. Funeral service was held Sunday, August 20, 2023 in Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Stephen Carson and Rev. Fred Porter officiating. Burial followed in Kirk Memorial Gardens. Rainsville Funeral Home directed.
Ken Godwin
Sylvania
Ken Godwin, 66, of Sylvania, died Friday, August 18, 2023 at his residence. Funeral service will be held on Friday, August 25, 2023 at 1 p.m. in Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Trinity Cemetery. Rainsville Funeral Home is directing. Visitation will be Friday, August 25, 2023 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Laymond Willoughby
Sylvania
Brother Laymond Willoughby, 73, of Sylvania died Monday, August 21, 2023 at Huntsville Hospital. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. in Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Rainsville Memorial Park. Rainsville Funeral Home, Inc. is directing. Visitation will be on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 from 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m.