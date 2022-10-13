Michael Shan Bruce

Mr. Michael Shan Bruce

November 7, 1970 - October 12, 2022

 

Michael Shan Bruce was born and raised in Fort Payne, Alabama where he graduated

from Fort Payne High School. Michael attended Jacksonville State University where he

met his beloved wife Angela. The two moved back to Fort Payne where Michael ran his

father’s grocery business. The grocery business ran deep in his blood.

Michael loved many things, but at the top of the list was Alabama Football, Braves

baseball, working with his cattle, and competing at BBQ cooking competitions with his

buddies. “Hammondville Hawg Mafia” took home several wins over the years. Michael

had the biggest, brightest smile that could light up any room he was in and he was

always the life of the party. The one thing Michael loved more than his wife and

children, was recently becoming “Paw Paw Bunk” to his first grandchild. He always lived

life to the fullest and will forever be loved and missed by all who knew him.

Michael is survived by:

Wife of 29 years: Angela Bruce

Daughter: Ali Bruce (Elijah Drew)

Son: Tyler Bruce (Mindy)

Granddaughter: Sullivyn Bruce

Parents: Shan &amp; Connie Bruce

Brother: Eric Bruce (Misty)

Niece: Bailee Bruce

Nephew: Brody Bruce

Preceded in death by:

Grandparents: Lowell “Bunk” Fobbus, Helen Fobbus Oyler, Bill Oyler, D.B. Bruce, &amp;

Sybil Bruce

 

Favorite Uncle: Jeff Bruce

Pallbearers: Jerry Keith, Marc Fobbus, Bill Hamlin, Willie Camp, Ricky Pack, Chuck

Coffey, Manuel Cruz, Bobby Bailey, John Burt, Sy Giles, Nick Bailey, &amp; Jason Wright

Graveside service is 3:00 p.m. Sunday, October 16, 2022 at Glenwood Cemetery with

Rev. Ron Johnson officiating. Burial to follow at Glenwood Cemetery in Fort Payne,

Alabama.

Visitation is Sunday, October 16, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Burt Chapel-Fort

Payne.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to St. Jude’s Children’s

Research Hospital (stjude.org) or mail to St. Jude Children’s Research (501 St. Jude

Place Memphis, TN 38105)