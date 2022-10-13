Mr. Michael Shan Bruce
November 7, 1970 - October 12, 2022
Michael Shan Bruce was born and raised in Fort Payne, Alabama where he graduated
from Fort Payne High School. Michael attended Jacksonville State University where he
met his beloved wife Angela. The two moved back to Fort Payne where Michael ran his
father’s grocery business. The grocery business ran deep in his blood.
Michael loved many things, but at the top of the list was Alabama Football, Braves
baseball, working with his cattle, and competing at BBQ cooking competitions with his
buddies. “Hammondville Hawg Mafia” took home several wins over the years. Michael
had the biggest, brightest smile that could light up any room he was in and he was
always the life of the party. The one thing Michael loved more than his wife and
children, was recently becoming “Paw Paw Bunk” to his first grandchild. He always lived
life to the fullest and will forever be loved and missed by all who knew him.
Michael is survived by:
Wife of 29 years: Angela Bruce
Daughter: Ali Bruce (Elijah Drew)
Son: Tyler Bruce (Mindy)
Granddaughter: Sullivyn Bruce
Parents: Shan & Connie Bruce
Brother: Eric Bruce (Misty)
Niece: Bailee Bruce
Nephew: Brody Bruce
Preceded in death by:
Grandparents: Lowell “Bunk” Fobbus, Helen Fobbus Oyler, Bill Oyler, D.B. Bruce, &
Sybil Bruce
Favorite Uncle: Jeff Bruce
Pallbearers: Jerry Keith, Marc Fobbus, Bill Hamlin, Willie Camp, Ricky Pack, Chuck
Coffey, Manuel Cruz, Bobby Bailey, John Burt, Sy Giles, Nick Bailey, & Jason Wright
Graveside service is 3:00 p.m. Sunday, October 16, 2022 at Glenwood Cemetery with
Rev. Ron Johnson officiating. Burial to follow at Glenwood Cemetery in Fort Payne,
Alabama.
Visitation is Sunday, October 16, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Burt Chapel-Fort
Payne.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to St. Jude’s Children’s
Research Hospital (stjude.org) or mail to St. Jude Children’s Research (501 St. Jude
Place Memphis, TN 38105)