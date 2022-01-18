Callie Sue Ashley Burt, 78, of Fort Payne, passed away January 17, 2022 at her residence. Mrs. Burt attended First United Methodist Church of Fort Payne and retired from Bailey Knit after 25 years.
Funeral services will be 2:00pm Thursday, January 20th, at the Wilson Funeral Home Chapel with burial following in the Glenwood Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Thursday from 12:00 noon until the 2:00pm hour of service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorial donations to the Youth or Children’s Ministries of the First United Methodist Church, 206 Grand Avenue SW, Fort Payne, AL 35967.
Mrs. Burt is survived by her husband of 54 years, Jerry Burt; children, Michael Burt and his wife Heather, and Melissa Harrison and her husband Ronnie; grandchildren, Carson, Sawyer and Marleigh Burt, and Nathan, Kimberly, Caleb and David Harrison; brother, Jack Ashley; sisters, Geana Johnson and Marie Burt; along with several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Hobert and Madge Ashley; brother, Emory Earl Ashley; sister-in-law, Vuna Ashley; and brothers-in-law, Dan Johnson and Stanley Burt.