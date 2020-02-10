Jewel Elizabeth Chisenhall, 85, of Fort Payne, passed away peacefully Monday, February 10, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born July 18, 1934 in Henagar, Alabama to the late Joseph and Evelyn Anderson McSpadden. Mrs. Chisenhall was a member of First United Methodist Church, where she volunteered at the Christian Life Center and enjoyed the Womens Group. She loved to golf and enjoyed gardening and flowers and was an avid bird watcher. She cherished her beloved shih tzus, Lady and Millie. Mrs. Chisenhall was the office manager for Robin Lynn Mills before retirement.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Thursday at First United Methodist Church with Rev. Jim Russell officiating. The family will receive friends Wednesday 5 until 7 p.m. at Wilson Funeral Home. The family is accepting flowers or memorial contributions may be to First United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Robert Chisenhall; children, Robin Cash and husband, Bruce and Cleve Chisenhall and wife, Ann; sister, JoAnn Gann; brother, Howell McSpadden; grandchildren, Katie McKay and husband, Josh, Bruce Cash, Jr., Lydia Cash, Robert Cleveland Chisenhall, IV, Reed Lanier Chisenhall, Lawton Ward, Brevard Ward, and Sarah Grace Ward; great-grandchildren, J.J., Cash, Mary Kate, and Anna Brooke McKay; and special family friends and caregivers, LaTosha Wagner and husband, Jeffery, and Ermelinda Aguirre and husband, Rolando.
She was preceded in death by her brothers, Glenn McSpadden and Larry McSpadden.
Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory of Fort Payne is in charge of arrangements.