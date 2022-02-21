Luther “Eddie” Blevins gained his heavenly wings on February 15, 2022 after a short illness.
Preceding him in death are his parents, Luke and LeeDell Blevins; and his sister, Lisa Blevins.
Left to cherish his memories are his daughters, Cala Blevins and Sarah Chambliss; partner, Priscilla Chambliss; sister, Lori Blevins; son, Fernado Gamez; and his beloved grandbabies, Emily and Ally Blevins, Javion and Kaiden Odom, Ava and Maddie Gamez.
Also included are his nephews and nieces, Nicholas, Mike, Jessica, Angie, Amy, Annie, Jessie, Blake, Chris, Jeremy, Mandy, Joe, and Sam. Ed had 14 great nephews and nieces and a list of friends that would stretch miles.
Ed never met a stranger. He loved talking to people and believed there was good in everyone. His heart was full of life and overflowed with love. Ed enjoyed swapping and trading on just about everything his whole life.
A celebration of life will be scheduled for this summer.
Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory of Fort Payne is in charge of arrangements.