Mr. Albert (Bert) Couch Boykin Sr., 90, of Scottsboro, Alabama passed away on Sunday, February 26th, 2023. He was preceded in death by his parents Luke Hudson Boykin and Sarah Couch Boykin; brother Luke Hudson Boykin Jr.; daughter Julie Boykin Merwin. He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years Leah Suttle Boykin; son, Albert Couch Boykin Jr. (Buddy) and his wife Lucy; grandchildren, James Townsend Merwin IV (Kaitlin), Andrew Reid Merwin (Carly), Albert Couch Boykin III (Lauren), and John Connor Boykin (Savannah); great grandchildren Elizabeth Catherine Boykin, William Beau Boykin, Julie Bennett Merwin, Jackson James Boykin, John Harris Boykin; brothers Perry Curtis Boykin and Paul Edgerton Boykin, several nieces and nephews. Born in Gadsden, Alabama on March 18, 1932, Bert was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He graduated from Jackson County High School in Scottsboro in 1950. Bert was a Veteran of the Korean War where he fought at age eighteen with Company B. He attended the University of Alabama where he met the love of his life, Leah Suttle Boykin. Bert founded Boykin Tractor Co. Inc. in 1958. He visited daily until his death. He was a Sunday school teacher and elder at Scottsboro Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Bert drew great pleasure from being outside on his cattle farms. He was an accomplished businessman, master storyteller, and adored by everyone who knew him. He will be remembered as a faithful man of God. The family will receive friends on Friday, March 3rd, 2023 at Scottsboro Funeral Home beginning at 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and also at Scottsboro Cumberland Presbyterian Church from 12:00 PM to 1:30 PM on Saturday, March 4th, 2023. A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 4th, 2023 at 2:00 PM with Rev. Brian Tanck officiating. Burial to follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you consider a donation in Bert’s name to: Scottsboro Cumberland Presbyterian Church 315 S Kyle Street Scottsboro, AL 35768 or Jackson County Children’s Advocacy Center 201 College Avenue Scottsboro, AL 35768.