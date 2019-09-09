Thomas “Edd” Whitton
Mr. Thomas “Edd” Whitton, age 91 of Henagar, passed away on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at his residence. Funeral service is Sunday, September 8, 2019 at 11:00 am from Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Bud Durham officiating. Burial will follow in Green Haven Memorial Gardens. Family will receive friends Saturday from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm and

Sunday from 9:00 am until 11:00 am.

He is survived by:

Wife of 70 years: Glenda Whitton;

Children: Brenda Roberts (Randy), Charles Whitton (Wanda),

Eugene Whitton (Phyllis), Dianne Whitton, Denise Crowe (Billy),

and Shelia Overby (Tim);

Brothers: W.O. Whitton and Oren Whitton;

8 Grandchildren;

10 Great Grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by:

Parents: Sam and Myrtle Whitton;

Brother: Sam L. Whitton;

Sisters: Clara Lee Barksdale, Delura Mathis, and Betty Nichols.