Wydean Watson Edwards, age 99, of Fort Payne, AL passed from her earthly body to her eternal Heavenly home on October 24, 2021 at her home. She was born May 18, 1922 to Dorson Alexander (Joe) Watson and Rosebud Hosch Watson in Section, AL. Wydean, the youngest of three daughters lost their mother to pneumonia at the age of 22. They were all too young to remember her. The children were taken into different neighborhood homes to raise until old enough for their Dad to take to raise. At ages 9 and 7, the older 2 daughters left Sand Mountain with their Dad for the Ball Play community near Hokes Bluff. When Wydean was 8, she joined her sisters and Dad. The little girls had to learn to cook, clean, and work just as a mother would.
The Great Depression had started and living conditions were bleak. Very little food and clothing – no luxuries. They all worked picking cotton, growing what foods they could and surviving on God’s mercies. Their Dad was a strict but fair man. He taught his daughters to respect others and themselves. They loved him and knew he loved them.
The highlight of their week was going to church on Sunday, either by walking or catching a ride on a neighbor’s horse drawn wagon. They all sang, having gone to singing schools and studied the shape note songs. All day singings were a luxury.
Wydean loved singing until her eyesight and hearing worsened. She loved her church, Gravel Hill Baptist, and the many precious friends she knew there through the 63 years of membership.
All 3 daughters were saved at an early age and trusted God to provide their needs. They would describe the berries, fruits, nuts or watercress on the creek that was there to sustain them. Later in their adult life they didn’t see these items and gave God the credit for sending what they needed in their childhood years.
They didn’t blame their hardships on God, their parents, or the government. They worked hard, learned to manage money and learned hardships could be worked through. Any problems were faced with courage and prayer.
When WWII broke out, America was overflowing with patriotism. Everyone was willing to sacrifice to allow our country to provide whatever was needed to aid the soldiers in the armed services. After high school graduation in Cherokee County, Wydean and sister Lucille joined the United States Coast Guard to contribute to this patriotic movement. After the war ended, life for them settled into marriage and raising a family.
Wydean found pleasure in reading books, several newspapers a day and the Bible. She also enjoyed teaching a Sunday School class for many years. Still thinking in later life about all the young people she taught and watched grown up.
Even in her advanced years and decline of health, Wydean trusted God. She would tell her visitors that she was ready to go when God called her home. Sunday night the hills of home called. Her bars of bone were released when the angel set her spirit free.
She is survived by her son Randy Kim Edwards; daughter Deborah Edwards Burt; grandchildren Shane Edwards (Alina), Trevor Edwards (Jenna), Miranda Edwards, Justin Burt (Lauren), and Weston Burt (Megan); special daughter-in-law Debbie Combs; great-grandchildren Riley, Hayden, Ellie, Merritt, and Emmalyn.
She was preceded in death by her husband Clovis Ray Edwards and son-in-law Stephen Burt; her parents Dorson Alexander (Joe) Watson and Rosebud Hosch Watson; and sisters Gladys Tumlin and Lucille Derrick.
