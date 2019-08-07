J.R. Bledsoe, age 67 of Valley Head, passed away Sunday, August 4, 2019 at his residence alongside his wife Blanch. Mr. Bledsoe was born in Greenville, TN on March 10, 1952 to the late William H. and Della Bledsoe. He was a truck driver for Kerr Redi Mix.
Mr. Bledsoe was a member of Fort Payne Masonic Lodge #437 and Valley Head Masonic Lodge #394; was currently serving as District Lecturer of District 11 (Dekalb County) of the Alabama Grand Lodge; Grand High Priest of the Grand Chapter of Royal Arch Mason of Alabama; past presiding officer of the Gadsden York Rite Bodies; Alabama Priory #31 KYCH; Red Cross of Constantine; the Dekalb County Shrine Club; and the Alhambra Shrine Temple where he was very active in the transportation unit.
Memorial services will be 2:00pm, Saturday, August 10, 2019 at the Wilson Funeral Home Chapel. Friends may pay their respects Saturday afternoon from 12:30 until the 2:00pm hour of service. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorial donations be made to the Shriner’s Children’s Hospital fund, c/o Alhambra Shrine Temple, 1000 Alhambra Drive, Chattanooga, TN 37421-3701.
Mr. Bledsoe is survived by his daughter, Nadara Bledsoe-Brock; son, Chad Bledsoe; brother, Sam Bledsoe (Sharon); sister, Suzzette Bledsoe; and grandchildren, Lindsay Bledsoe-Chritton, Darek Brock, Alexis Bledsoe, and Dominic Bledsoe.