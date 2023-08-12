Death notices

Wanda Bolton
Crossville
Wanda Bolton, 79, of Crossville, died Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at Crowne Health Care. Graveside service will be Saturday, August 12, 2023, at 12 p.m. at Piney Grove Cemetery. Geraldine Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be Saturday, August 12, 2023, from 11 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. at Geraldine Funeral Home.
Arvle Lee (AL) Bates
Browntown
Arvle Lee (AL) Bates, 100, of Browntown, died Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at his residence. Funeral service was Friday, August 11, 2023 in Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Kirk Memorial Gardens Rainsville Funeral Home, Inc. directing www.rainsvillefuneralhome.com.
Carl Dewon West Jr.
Albertville
Carl Dewon West Jr., Albertville, died Monday, August 7, 2023. The family will be having a memorial service at a later date. Arrangements were entrusted to W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel.
Bruce Edward Clark
Fort Payne
Bruce Edward Clark, 92, of Fort Payne, died Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at his home. Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Walker Memory Garden in Jasper. Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory of Fort Payne is in charge of arrangements.
Billy Eugene Chitwood
Sneads Ferry, North Carolina
Billy Eugene Chitwood, 83, of Sneads Ferry, North Carolina (formerly of Fort Payne) died Monday, July 10, 2023. Memorial services, with military honors, will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 12, 2023, from the graveside of Mount Pleasant Cemetery. Arrangements were entrusted to W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel.
Jerry Ray Cook
Collinsville
Rev. Jerry Ray Cook, 72, of Collinsville (Lebanon Community), died Wednesday, August 9, 2023. Funeral service was held Friday, August 11, 2023 from the graveside of Lebanon Cemetery with burial following. Bro. Herman Thompson officiated. Arrangements were entrusted to W.T. Wilson Cemetery.
Jody Heath Wagner
Cropwell
Jody Heath Wagner, 46, of Cropwell, died Tuesday, August 8, 2023. Graveside Service will be at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 12, 2023, at Smith Cemetery, Highway 85 right beside Oakdale, with burial to follow. Visitation will be 12 p.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday 8-12-23 at Burt Chapel-Fort Payne. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Dovetail Landing in Lincoln. Burt Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Sue (Granny) Bramblett
Dutton
Sue (Granny) Bramblett, 94, of Dutton, died Thursday, August 10, 2023 at her residence. Funeral service will be held on Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 2 p.m. at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church with Bro. Glenn York officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Rainsville Funeral Home, Inc. directing. Visitation will be on Saturday, August 12 from 2 p.m.-6 p.m. at Rainsville Funeral Home and Sunday, from 12:30 p.m.-2 p.m. at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church.
Edna (Eddeé) Wilson
Rainsville
Edna (Eddeé) Wilson, 77, of Rainsville, died Thursday, August 10, 2023 at her home. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Monday, August 14, 2023, at the Broadway Baptist Church Faith Chapel in Rainsville with services immediately following at 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Dekalb County Animal Adoption Center https://shelterfriends.wixsite.com/friendsofdcaac or The National Breast Cancer Foundation https://www.nationalbreastcancer.org
James Carlton Benefield
Henagar
James Carlton Benefield, 82, of Henagar, died Tuesday, August 8, 2023. The family will have a memorial service at a later date. Cremation services provided by W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel. Arrangements were entrusted to W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel.