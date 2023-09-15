Death notices

Crossville
James Randell McMullins, 82, of Crossville, died Thursday, September 7, 2023. Funeral service was Sunday Sept. 10, 2023 from Liberty Baptist Church at Painter, with burial in Lathamville Cemetery. Arrangements were entrusted to W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel.
Penny LaSena Scott
Albertville
Penny LaSena Scott, 73, of Albertville, died Saturday, September 9, 2023. Cremation services were provided by W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel.
Mary Nell Tidmore Shipp
Crossville
Mary Nell Tidmore Shipp, 92, of Crossville, dried Saturday, September 9, 2023. Funeral services were Monday, September 11, 2023 from the W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel with Bro. Paul Vick officiation. Burial was in Crossville Cemetery.
Carol Ann Blalock Smith
Mentone
Carol Ann Blalock Smith, 72, of Mentone, died Sunday, September 10, 2023.
There are no services planned at this time. Burt Funeral Home in charge of arrangements
John T. (J.T.) Coe
Collinsville
John T. (J.T.) Coe, 78, of Collinsville died Friday, September 8, 2023 at Erlanger Medical Center. Graveside service was held on Monday September 11, 2023 at Liberty Hill Cemetery, with burial in Liberty Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Mt. Carmel Wesleyan Church. Burt Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Larkin Junior Bell
Mentone
Larkin Junior Bell, 97, of Mentone, died Saturday, September 9, 2023 at his residence. Graveside Service will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at Little River Cemetery, with Military Honors. Rev. Whitney Smith will officiate. The family is accepting flowers. Burt Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Terry Gene Wininger
Rainsville
Terry Gene Wininger, 72, of Rainsville, died Sunday, September 10, 2023 at his residence. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at 4 p.m. at Union Grove Baptist Church with Rev. John York officiating. Rainsville Funeral Home, Inc. is announcing.
Ever Noe Vela Fuentes
Scottsboro
Ever Noe Vela Fuentes, 41, of Scottsboro died Friday, September 8, 2023. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 2 p.m. at Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel. Rainsville Funeral Home, Inc. is directing.