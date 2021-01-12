Mrs. Merle Jones age 84 of Fort Payne passed Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. Funeral services are set for 2pm on Tuesday Jan. 12, 2021 at W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel with Rev. David McCarroll and Rev. Jack Gilbreath officiating. Burial will follow at Glenwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11am till 2pm Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021.
Survivors:
She was survived by her daughter: Beck & Doug Williams (Fort Payne); sons: Morris G. Jones & Mary (Fort Payne), Randal Jones (Fort Payne), Willie Jones (Fort Payne); sisters: Mary Wisner (Rainsville) Linda Gledhill (Rainsville); granddaughter: Amy Jones; great grandchildren: Lily Akins and Ian Akins.
Mrs. Jones was preceded in death by her husband: Morris Jones; Great Grandson: Brody Akins; Parents: Macon & Dovie Garrett; brother: Macon Garrett Jr.