On Saturday March 13, 2021, Peggy Dot Huie was surprisingly pronounced dead in Scottsboro, Alabama at 73 years young. She was born September 26, 1947 and attended Fort Payne High School.
She is preceded in death by her parents Lonnie and Olar Burt, her husband Gary Acue Huie (of Gadsden, AL), her brothers Preston Burt, Roy Burt, Junior Burt, and sisters Imogen (CD) Vaughn, Estell (Frank) Smith, Geroma (Bill) Hamilton, brothers-in-law Don Cook and Woodrow Ballenger, and 2 still born siblings.
She is survived by her sisters Shirley Cook and Ann Ballenger, sister-n-law Ruth Burt. She is also survived by her sons Gary (Kelsey) Huie, Will Huie, and daughter Lisa Bubbles Murphy. She left behind four precious grandchildren Paisley, Bentley, Stella, and Stratton Huie. She got a kick out of her grandkids calling her Granny Huie. They brought her so much joy. Ceremonial pallbearers are nephew Terry Vaughn, great nephew Scotty Vaughn, and Brian Baine.
Should you feel so moved, flowers are welcome in honor of her memory. She was our yellow rose. Or donations to the Lions Club of either Fort Payne at P.O. Box 680032, Fort Payne, AL 35968 or the Lookout Valley Lions Club at 9 Aster Avenue, Chattanooga, TN 37419 in celebration of her life and people helping people.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. CST on Sunday, April 18, 2021, at Burt Chapel in Fort Payne with Bobbie J. McLaren and Christian Payne officiating.
Visitation is from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. CST on Sunday, April 18, 2021, at Burt Chapel in Fort Payne.