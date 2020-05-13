Kurt Lee Winn, 54, of Valley Head, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020. He was a 1984 graduate of Fort Payne High School. Kurt had an exceptional work ethic; he worked over 20 years with Earthgrains/Sara Lee Bakery and then later with Johnnie Hairel Construction and Greener Side. He was currently the operations manager for Inspec Labeling in Valley Head. He was a member of Whitehall Methodist Church.
Kurt loved sports. He loved Braves baseball, but what he loved most was any sport his son, Griffin, played. Since Griffin was four years old, Kurt coached him and his teammates in soccer, t-ball, rec league baseball and basketball and the Fort Payne Crusaders travel baseball league. He loved each teammate and treated each boy like he was his own son.
He leaves behind his beloved wife, Staci Large Winn and son, Griffin Winn; mother, Sharon Mahaffey and husband, Don; step-mother, Leda Winn; grandfather, George Breedlove; brother, Darrel Winn and wife, Susan and their sons, Brody and Brayden; sister, Tammy Riley and husband, Matt and their son, Andrew; step-brothers, Donnie Mahaffey and Scott Mahaffey; step-sisters, Pam Breternitz and husband, Roger and Trina Snoddy and husband, Brian and their son, Logan, and Leslie Bennett; uncle, John Breedlove and wife, Cinde and their daughter, Carrie; aunt, Gina Oliveira and husband, Steve and their daughters, Katy and Sara; and his father-in-law, Kenneth Large.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jerry Winn; nephew, Nathan Coe; and mother-in-law, Carolyn Large.
The family plans schedule a Celebration of Life service to honor Kurt at a later time.
Memorial tributes can be left for the family at www.wilsonfhinc.com and the family suggests contributions be made in Kurt’s memory to https://www.hopkinsmedicine.org/coronavirus/giving.html for general research or https://www.erlanger.org/about-us/covid-19-donations .
