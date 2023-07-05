Death notices

Betty Sue Leeth Carson
Crossville
Betty Sue Leeth Carson, 82, of Crossville, died Friday, June 30, 2023. Funeral services were Monday, July 3, 2023 at Lathamville Baptist Church with burial in Lathamville Cemetery. W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Sandra Kay Wright
Crossville
Sandra Kay Wright, 75, Crossville, died Thursday, June 29, 2023. Funeral service was Sunday, July 2, from the W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel with Bros. Larry Davis and Jamie Gilbert officiating, with burial in Liberty Cemetery. W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel is in charge.
Michael Ralph Hagans
Fyffe
Michael Ralph Hagans, 81, of Fyffe, died Thursday, June 29, 2023. Cremation was provided by W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel.
Vince Stevenson Polk II
Valley Head
Vince Stevenson Polk II, 76, of Valley Head, died Friday, June 30, 2023 at his residence. The family will announce a Memorial Service at a later date. Burt Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Burma Gaynell Robbins
Montgomery
Burma Gaynell Robbins, 58, of Montgomery, died Saturday, July 1, 2023. Funeral service was Monday, July 2, 2023 from the W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel with Bros. Bill Summerford and Bobby Smart officiating. Burial was in New Canaan Cemetery.
Dana Patterson Ott
Rosalie
Dana Patterson Ott, 43, of Rosalie, died Thursday, June 29, 2023, at Huntsville Hospital. Funeral service was Sunday, July 2, 2023, in Kerby Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor James Jeffery officiating, with burial in Green Haven Memorial Gardens.Kerby Funeral Home directing.