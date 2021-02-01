Charles Frank Brown
Mr. Charles Frank Brown age 79 of Rainsville, Alabama passed away on Friday, January 29, 2021 at Crowne Health Care due to Covid-19. 

A private graveside service for immediate family and close friends will be held on Monday, February 1, 2021 at 12PM at Mountain View Memory Gardens, Rainsville Funeral Home, Inc. directing, www.rainsvillefuneralhome.com.

Survivors

Daughter: Lynne (Tony) Furgerson of Rainsville, AL

Son: Craig (Felicia) Shelton of Rainsville, AL

Grandsons: Tyler Furgerson of Birmingham

Trent (Hayley) Shelton of Huntsville, AL

Preceded in Death

Wife of 41 Years: Betty Hicks Brown

Parents: Hoyt & Frances Brown

Brother: Hoyt Edward Brown

Sisters: Betty Jean Slaton (Duane) & Mary Brown Watts

