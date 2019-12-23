Betty Jo (Cochran) Kegler, 90, passed away peacefully on November 21, 2019, of natural causes. She was born and raised in Collinsville, Alabama, by parents Walter and Verby Cochran, along with older brother Walter Cochran Jr.. Betty Jo graduated from Alabama College in Montevallo, Alabama in 1951, and married William V. Kegler in Laredo, Texas in December 1951.
Betty Jo was a devoted Episcopal minister’s wife and mother throughout her life. She is survived by her daughter, Karen Hayley and grandson Travis Hayley; daughter Marti Stanley and husband Dennis Stanley, grandchildren Sarah Heath and Coll Stanley; and daughter Paula Juarez and granddaughter Selena Juarez, all of Houston, Texas.
Betty Jo will forever be remembered by her fierce independence and loyalty to her friends and family. She followed in her mother’s footsteps, donating time, talent and services often. She loved gardening, sewing and spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was a faithful steward of God and quietly loved her family and friends
Remembrances for our mother are welcomed to the Alzheimer’s Association, www.alz.org (Houston and Southeast Texas Chapter). She will be laid to rest in Collinsville Cemetery, Collinsville, AL on Saturday, December 28, 2019 following a service at the Collinsville Funeral Home at 2:00 p.m.