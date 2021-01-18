Martha Bolton Bobo, 88, of the Fischer Community in Fort Payne passed away Sunday, January 17, 2021.
She was a faithful member of New Oregon United Methodist Church where she was active in the choir, knitting and missions.
Martha was a wonderful caretaker, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother for all the community.
Martha was originally from the Piney community in Cherokee County and the daughter of Lee and Carrie Bolton. She married Jack Bobo on August 4, 1951. They had a lifetime of living and working together side by side. It could be at the Bobo’s grocery store, Earthgrains, cooking at Camp Comer, putting up their garden and/or mowing their yard. She loved her gray lady duties at Dekalb Regional hospital, too.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Mickey and Jeryl Bobo, daughter-in-law, Patty Bobo, grandchildren and spouses: Bryan and Brandy Bobo, Holly and Josh Burt, Audra and Nick Welden, Brook and Shane Dutton, Ben Barrontine, Katie and Jakob Kirkwood, Anna and Nic Bush, and 11 great-grandchildren, her sister, Dorothy Peek and brother-in-law, Dave Fischer.
She is proceeded in death by her husband, Jack Bobo, daughter and son-in-law, Paula and Keith Davis, and son, Wade Bobo, her parents, and siblings, Catherine Young, Edward Bolton, Willard Bolton, Hollis Bolton, and Jean Fischer.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, January 20th at 4 pm with Brother Ian Conerly officiating. The service will be open to all. Those in attendance should wear a mask and abide by social distancing guidelines.
The family request no flowers and all contributions be given in her memory to the Keith Davis Life Center.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons, grandson-in-laws and great grandsons.
Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory of Fort Payne is in charge of arrangements.