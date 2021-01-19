Nancy Wright Bishop
Mrs. Nancy Wright Bishop age 68 of Rainsville, AL passed away on Sunday, January 17, 2021 at Memorial Hospital. 

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at 1PM at Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Mike Mitchell and Dr. Pat McFadden officiating. 

Burial will follow in Broadway Cemetery with Rainsville Funeral Home, Inc. directing.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 from 10AM until 1PM.

Survivors

Niece: Renee Wright and fiancé Jordan Shores

Brother: Johnny W. Wright and wife Lynne Wright

Preceded in Death

Husband: Bob Bishop  

Parents: Orin Welden and Lucille Townsend

