Mrs. Nancy Wright Bishop age 68 of Rainsville, AL passed away on Sunday, January 17, 2021 at Memorial Hospital.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at 1PM at Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Mike Mitchell and Dr. Pat McFadden officiating.
Burial will follow in Broadway Cemetery with Rainsville Funeral Home, Inc. directing, www.rainsvillefuneralhome.com.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 from 10AM until 1PM.
Survivors
Niece: Renee Wright and fiancé Jordan Shores
Brother: Johnny W. Wright and wife Lynne Wright
Preceded in Death
Husband: Bob Bishop
Parents: Orin Welden and Lucille Townsend